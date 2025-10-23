Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Darren Bailey Loses Several Family Members in Fatal Helicopter Crash

Illinois politician Darren Bailey announced several family members died in a helicopter crash in a post on his campaign's official Instagram account Wednesday.

The former state senator's account said the tragedy happened in Montana on Wednesday night. Bailey's son Zachary, daughter-in-law Kelsey, and two of his grandchildren -- Vada Rose, 12, and Samuel, 7-- died in the crash.

The couple's other son, who's 10 years old, wasn't with the victims in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the helicopter crash near the town of Ekalaka, according FOX 32 Chicago.

Bailey and his wife Cindy are "heartbroken" by the loss of their family.

They requested privacy and time to "hold their loved ones close" in the aftermath of the tragic incident.

Bailey, who has served as both a Republican state representative and a state senator, was endorsed by President Donald Trump during his 2022 run for Illinois governor. He launched a new campaign for the 2026 gubernatorial election last month.

