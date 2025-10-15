Florida Congressman Cory Mills Hit With Restraining Order

Florida Congressman Cory Mills has been hit with a restraining order after his ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Langston, claimed he'd threatened to release her sex tapes.

A judge said evidence of the Republican representative's activities supported Langston's claims about Mills' actions causing her "emotional distress," according to Politico.

The judge's restraining order expires in January 2026. Mills represents a district northeast of Orlando, according to The New York Times.

Mills and Langston, who was crowned Miss United States in 2024, reportedly started seeing each other in 2021, and he claimed she'd later sent him explicit videos of herself.

The pair's relationship apparently ended in February this year, after police responded to a report of an alleged assault against an unnamed woman in Washington -- Politico reports Mills and the woman both denied an assault took place. He was not charged.

Langston filed a police report in July claiming Mills had repeatedly contacted her after their split. He'd allegedly threatened to release explicit content she'd made, and ignored her requests to cease contact, according to the New York Post.