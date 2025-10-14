Cheryl Hines Says RFK Jr.'s Brain Worm Only Ate 'a Little Bit' Before Dying

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had plenty of folks worried when the news that a worm had burrowed into his brain made headlines in 2024 ... but now his wife, Cheryl Hines, is downplaying the whole situation -- as best she can, at least.

The actress stopped by "The View" on Tuesday for a conversation with the show's hosts ... which ended up being pretty contentious at certain points.

However, the interview ended on sort of a high note, because Joy Behar asked Cheryl if her husband still had the brain worm ... and she confirmed the invader was dead and gone.

Oh, and she claimed the worm had only eaten "a little bit" of her husband's brain and died.

The news about RFK Jr.'s brain worm went wide when The New York Times published a story regarding his history with the pesky pest last year.

Although he's never specified what kind of parasite he ended up getting in his brain, there's a condition known as neurocysticercosis ... which is what happens when larvae from pork tapeworms reach the brain and form cysts, and can lead to a range of complications, according to the Cleveland Clinic ... it's pretty gnarly stuff, we know.