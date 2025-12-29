Tyler Perry's Sexual Battery Accuser Asked Him for Money Before Filing Suit, Alleged Texts Show

Tyler Perry's alleged text messages with his sexual battery accuser Mario Rodriguez seem to show the other man asking Perry for money prior to filing a lawsuit against him.

We've obtained alleged text messages between Rodriguez and Perry ... with several sent on August 31 of this year.

Check out the messages which were allegedly sent by Rodriguez ... beginning with him writing he hasn't been feeling well recently and blaming it on his teeth.

Rodriguez allegedly says he knows he promised not to ask Perry for anything ... but he then admits he doesn't have any insurance -- and he's worried about getting sepsis and dying like his father.

He then allegedly says he's scared ... and he just wants to make sure his health issue is nothing serious.

Other alleged messages from 2024 seemingly show Rodriguez thanking Perry for everything and showing love for him.

As you know ... Rodriguez filed a sexual assault and sexual battery lawsuit against Perry last week, claiming the movie star made unwanted advances toward him and even alleging Perry grabbed his penis on one occasion.

Perry's attorney, Alex Spiro, tells TMZ ... “This is nothing but a 77 million dollar money grab scam.”