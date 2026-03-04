Ex-Mayor Found Guilty of Sex With Minor While She Was Still in Office

A former mayor of a small Louisiana city is in big trouble ... she was found guilty at trial for having sex with her son's 16-year-old buddy during an alcohol-filled pool party, according to news reports.

Misty Roberts -- ex-mayor of DeRidder, LA, with a population of under 10,000 -- was reportedly convicted by a jury of having sex with a minor in 2024 while she was still in office.

Local news outlets reported it only took the jury less than hour to find the 43-year-old former mayor guilty on two felony charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

During the trial, the victim -- who was 16 at the time of the incident -- testified he had sex with Roberts while he was wasted at the pool party. Roberts' son also testified he saw his mom hooking up with his friend through a crack in a window.

What's more, Roberts' daughter gave testimony, saying she witnessed her mom and the victim “on top of each other.”

Even worse, Roberts' onetime close friend and sister-in-law testified she heard the former mayor's son yelling that his mother "effed" his best buddy.

And if that's not enough ... after the sexual encounter, the victim's mom texted Roberts about her getting pregnant, but Roberts assured the mom she was on birth control.