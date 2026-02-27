Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ex-Reality Star Pleads Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity in Child, Dog Sex Case

Ex-Reality Star Tony McCollister I'm Not Guilty Of Sex With Child, Dogs ... Because I'm Insane!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Tony mcCollister aande
A&E

Former A&E personality Tony McCollister -- who is charged with raping a child and having sex with two dogs -- says he's not guilty by reason of insanity ... and he wants to get his head checked.

McCollister is facing 26 felony charges related to sex with a minor under the age of 10, plus 4 misdemeanor counts of sexual conduct with an animal ... and on Thursday, he entered his plea and filed a motion asking the court to order an evaluation of his mental state at the time of the alleged crimes.

Tony McCollister mug shot Warren County Sheriff's Office CLEAR
Warren County Sheriff's Office

In Ohio -- where McCollister is charged -- a defendant must prove they did not know right from wrong at the time of the crime to be considered not guilty by reason of insanity.

As we told you ... a judge already ordered McCollister to stay the hell away from kids and dogs ... and, specifically, not to have sex with animals.

Tony McCollister neighbors with benefits everett
Everett Collection

In 2015, McCollister appeared on the short-lived A&E show "Neighbors with Benefits" about a group of swingers. Public scrutiny led to the show being axed after only 2 episodes.

Related articles