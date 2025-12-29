Ex-Reality Star Court-Ordered to Not Have Sex With His 2 Dogs

Judge Orders Him To Keep It In His Pants

Former A&E personality Tony McCollister -- who was arrested on child and animal abuse charges -- has been court-ordered to stay away from the two dogs he allegedly abused in Ohio ... and, specifically, not to have sex with the animals.

As we reported ... McCollister's canines were taken into custody by the Warren County Sheriff's Office -- and are now being well cared for following the December 23 arrest of the former star of A&E's "Neighbors with Benefits," Sheriff Barry Riley told TMZ.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge ordered McCollister to keep at least 500 feet away from not just his pets, but all animals ... and all minor children as well. The judge notes that McCollister must refrain from "forcing sexual relations" upon his minor children and dogs.

Prosecutors charged McCollister with pandering obscenity involving a minor and sexual conduct with an animal.

In 2015, McCollister appeared on the short-lived A&E show "Neighbors with Benefits" about swingers. Public scrutiny led the show to get cancelled after only 2 episodes.

McCollister was released from custody after posting $250,000 bail.