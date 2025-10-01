Gay Porn Star Barred From Watching Smut Films After Prison Release

Gay porn star Austin Wolf is facing some stiff restrictions after he serves his prison sentence for child sexual exploitation ... and one of his limitations is a real kick in the balls!

Wolf won't be allowed to watch any adult smut films and, of course, kiddie porn after completing his 19-year term behind bars, according to new court docs. The feds have also slapped Wolf with a bunch of other very strict conditions that's sure to have him twiddling his thumbs when he finally gains his freedom back.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Wolf will be placed on supervised release for a decade once he's out and that's when the feds will really put the screws to him.

Wolf will have to take part in an outpatient program that includes regular testing to ensure he hasn't fallen back into drugs or booze. He's also required to undergo a sex offense-specific evaluation and mental health treatment with polygraph tests tossed in to keep him in check.

As for his chosen profession, Wolf will have to refrain from viewing or possessing adult porn unless his treatment provider signs off. And the same holds true for anything involving minors, which comes as no surprise.

Wolf's digital world will be heavily restricted as well. He's banned from accessing chatrooms, instant messaging, or social networking sites deemed harmful to his treatment.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

What's more, Wolf is barred from contacting the victims in his case and he can't have any contact with anyone under 18. He's also forbidden from hanging around within 100 feet of schools, playgrounds and arcades.