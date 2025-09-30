Ex-'Idol' Contestant's Child Porn Sentence Requires Him to Get Penis Test

Benjamin Glaze -- the ex-"American Idol" wannabe who kissed Katy Perry on the show -- was slapped with a 25-year prison stint after his recent child porn conviction ... and newly revealed release conditions are so wild, they’ll be sure to raise his own eyebrows … though nothing else below the belt.

TMZ got the court docs, and they spell it out clearly ... after grinding through 15 years behind bars, he’s gotta strap in -- literally -- 'cause his 10-year suspended sentence comes with a wild list of hoops, including a penile plethysmograph test ... a device that tracks arousal while he’s shown everything from PG-rated content to flat-out filth.

On top of enrolling in a sex offender program, he’s also gotta take the Abel Screen -- a test that times how long his eyes linger on slides of kids versus adults.

Dude also can’t look at porn, can’t step foot in strip clubs, sex shops, massage parlors, or adult theaters. He’s banned from calling sex hotlines. He can’t even pick up a hitchhiker!

The rules even dictate what he wears ... Glaze has to keep a proper appearance, meaning appropriate clothing AND undergarments at all times -- and he even has to submit to blood tests to see if he has venereal diseases. This all stacks up to one of the wildest rulebooks we’ve ever seen.

As we reported ... Glaze was arrested in 2024 after Tulsa's Sexual Predator/Digital Evidence Recovery Unit was tipped that he was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Cops executed a warrant on his smartphone and found more than 700 images and videos of sexual abuse material involving minors. Glaze pleaded guilty on September 15 to possessing child porn and was sentenced to 25 years -- with 15 years served in custody, and 10 years suspended.

You may recall ... Benjamin went viral during season 16 of 'Idol' in 2018 when he told judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie he'd never kissed a girl -- he was 19 at the time.

The three judges voted not to send him to Hollywood, but Katy kissed the singer -- a controversial move that got Katy plenty of hate.