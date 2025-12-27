Ex-Reality Star Arrested for Child, Animal Sex Crimes Had Animals Seized

Tony McCollister -- the former A&E personality arrested on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor and sexual conduct with an animal in Ohio -- had his pets confiscated from him, TMZ has learned.

Warren County Sheriff Barry Riley tells TMZ ... the animals were seized from McCollister during the investigation and "are being well cared for." He did not reveal what type of animals McCollister had sexual contact with; however ... WLWT5 reports it was 2 dogs.

As we reported, McCollister was arrested on Tuesday ... but satisfied his $250,000 bail after his court hearing this week. He was ordered to have no contact with any children or pets and is due back in court next Tuesday.

TMZ reached out to McCollister for comment ... so far, no word back.

McCollister appeared on the short-lived A&E show "Neighbors with Benefits" in 2015, which documented him and his wife, Diana McCollister, swinging with other couples in their friend group. It was cancelled after 2 episodes due to public scrutiny.