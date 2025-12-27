Ex-Reality Star Arrested for Child, Animal Sex Crimes

A man who once starred on a reality show about swingers has been arrested in Ohio and charged with 2 sex charges -- one involving an animal.

Tony McCollister, who starred on A&E's short-lived "Neighbors with Benefits" reality series about swingers, was cuffed in Warren County Tuesday on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor and sexual conduct with an animal. His bail was set at $250,000 when he was arraigned in court this week. He remains in custody.

He is next due in court on Dec. 30, per WLWT5, who was first to report the news.