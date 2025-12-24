'16 and Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis Avoids Arrest in Child Support Case

Whitney Purvis has avoided arrest in her ongoing child support case after coughing up a hefty payment ordered by a judge ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the "16 and Pregnant" alum was on the brink of being arrested after the court found she'd fallen more than $23K behind on child support for her kids -- Weston Jr. and River -- with ex Weston Gosa.

The judge ordered Purvis be taken into custody and jailed unless she paid a $4K lump sum purge payment to avoid jail time. Court docs now show she paid the full amount ... so the judge rescinded the order before she was ever arrested.

Purvis is still on the hook moving forward because she's been ordered to continue paying $353 per month in current child support, plus $20 per month toward the arrears, along with additional processing fees.

We broke the story ... Purvis was previously in police custody after being arrested on a felony involuntary manslaughter charge tied to an alleged fatal overdose. Police claimed she intentionally distributed Tranq, a fentanyl-xylazine mixture, which they say caused John Mark Harris to die from a toxic overdose.