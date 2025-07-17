'16 & Pregnant's Whitney Purvis Granted $15K Bond After Involuntary Manslaughter Arrest

It's Whitney Purvis' lucky day ... 'cause she was just granted a $15,000 bond that can cut her loose from her Georgia jail cell after being arrested for involuntary manslaughter earlier this month, TMZ has learned.

It's not clear if she's yet satisfied the bond ... but if she's got $15K to spare, she'll be out of the slammer in no time.

Of course, the "16 and Pregnant" star's got a whole laundry list of requirements she must meet to stay out of trouble ... including keeping a 7 PM to 7 AM curfew, and having no contact with the victim's family, according to a court order obtained by TMZ.

She's also required to reside at an agreed-upon home in Bartow County, continue her treatment at Women's Outreach, and submit to random drug screenings at her own expense. Plus she's ordered to refrain from drinking alcohol and using "dangerous" or illegal drugs.

We broke the news -- Whitney was arrested in Floyd County for manslaughter in the fatal overdose of a man named John Mark Harris. She is accused of intentionally distributing a drug called Tranq -- a combo of Fentanyl and Xylazine -- to the victim.

It's not clear how she knew John ... but his mother told TMZ she was glad Whitney got arrested so she wouldn't harm another victim with her alleged actions.