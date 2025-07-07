'16 & Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis' Alleged Victim's Mom Glad She's Off the Street

The mother of the man who fatally overdosed after allegedly being supplied drugs by "16 and Pregnant" star Whitney Purvis says she’s relieved the former reality star has been arrested and is now off the street.

Lisa Harris, mother of John Mark Harris -- who authorities say was given deadly drugs by Purvis prior to his death -- tells TMZ ... she's glad Whitney is off the street so this kind of tragedy can’t happen to another family because of her alleged actions.

Lisa didn’t hold back while speaking about the tragedy that took her son’s life, saying, "She did this, and as a result, my son is dead." John's mom says his family never knew Whitney, and don't understand the nature of her connection to her son.

Still, Lisa says she’s found some sense of justice knowing Whitney is no longer able to allegedly hurt others. "Glad nobody else must go through this because of her actions," she told us.

Lisa also shared a moment of reflection, expressing sorrow not just for her son’s loss but for the life Whitney is now facing. "The whole thing is so heartbreaking," she said. "I feel sorry for her -- not because she got arrested, but because her life got to a point of dealing drugs."

She pointed out how sad it is people get into these situations.