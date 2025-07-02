Adult-Film Star Kylie Page Dead at 28 From Suspected Overdose

Adult-film star Kylie Page has died in Los Angeles from a suspected overdose ... TMZ has learned.

Kylie died on June 25 ... she was found in her Hollywood residence after a concerned friend called police to check in on her, law enforcement sources tell us.

Unfortunately, when the fire department arrived at the scene, she was pronounced dead. We're told officers found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in her home ... as well as sexual photos of her with different men scattered around the apartment.

An official cause of death has not been confirmed ... but law enforcement tells TMZ her death is a suspected overdose, and foul play is not thought to be involved.

The film star -- real name Kylie Pylant -- was born in Tulsa, Okla. and found success in the adult entertainment business, working with big-name companies such as Vixen Media and Canadian porn website Brazzers.

The official Brazzers X account remembered Kylie for her "laughter, kindness and bringing light wherever she went."

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and transporting her body "home from California to the Midwest."

The fundraising page reads ... "This GoFundMe isn’t just about funeral expenses. It’s about bringing Kylie home. It’s about helping her family breathe through the shock, the grief, and the unimaginable reality they’re living in."

She was 28 years old.