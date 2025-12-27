Naked Burglar Busted After Boozing Inside Miami Mansions

A Florida man spent his Christmas in the clink after stripping naked and breaking into multi-million dollar mansions to party, police said.

Vladimir Demidovich was slapped with two felony burglary charges on Christmas night and booked into the Miami-Dade County jail.

Vlad posed for a mugshot and, as you can see, the jailers couldn't find him a shirt for his photo op ... but maybe they got him a pair of pants and some underwear.

According to an arrest affidavit, police received a call Thursday evening for a naked man inside a swanky home in Golden Beach, an oceanfront town about 20 miles northeast of Miami.

Cops say they responded and found Vlad in his birthday suit hiding in the garage. Vlad told police his clothes were in another mansion nearby -- and, sure enough, when cops went there, they found his duds on the second floor, according to the affidavit. Officers also discovered the place was in disarray and alcohol had been consumed.