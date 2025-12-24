TikToker Tea Tyme Arrested for Allegedly Killing Pedestrian During Livestream

LWD -- livestreaming while driving -- is why TikToker Tea Tyme is behind bars on Christmas Eve ... nearly 2 months after she allegedly ran over a pedestrian, cops have her in custody.

Tea Tyme -- or Tynesha McCarty-Wroten, IRL -- was arrested Tuesday in Zion, IL and booked for 2 felonies ... reckless homicide and aggravated use of communications resulting in death.

As that second count describes ... cops say Tynesha was livestreaming Nov. 3 in the suburb north of Chicago while she was driving, and ran into 59-year-old Darren Lucas as he walked across an intersection.

Play video content Instagram / @jackie.live

On her stream, you could clearly hear a thud, and then she said, "F***, f***, f***, I just hit somebody." You could also hear a child in the car ask what happened ... and then the stream cut off.

Cops say Tynesha called 911 and remained at the scene to speak to cops. Darren was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.