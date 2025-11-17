DoorDash Driver Facing Felony Charges After Allegedly Recording, Posting Video of Partially Naked Man

A DoorDash driver was hit with serious charges after she was arrested for allegedly recording a partially naked man while making a delivery.

Content creator Olivia Henderson was making a delivery to a residence in Oswego, New York, last month when she says she filmed a customer passed out with his pants and underwear around his ankles, according to the New York Post ... the door was allegedly wide open when she'd arrived.

The 23-year-old contacted police and claimed she'd been lured into the house by the man and described the incident as an instance of sexual assault. However, Ring camera footage taken from the residence reportedly appeared to show Henderson letting herself into the home. And police reportedly stated the man in the video hadn't given her any indication to enter.

Police later issued a statement about the incident, and they described the man in the video as having been unconscious when Henderson took the video. Oswego Police said the man in the video later "cooperated with police and provided a statement." Police allege no sexual assault occurred.

Henderson had her account deleted by DoorDash. She allegedly posted video of the unclothed man on TikTok -- and the company cited her sharing the video as the reason why she was dropped from the platform.

Henderson was arrested last week and charged with one count of unlawful surveillance in the second degree and one count of dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image in the first degree -- both felonies.