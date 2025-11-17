John Oliver's Auctioning His 'Junk' to Support Public Broadcasting

John Oliver's made some big plays for good causes in the past ... and now he's planning on getting rid of a lot of his old stuff in the name of charity.

The comedian announced he's launched an auction website -- aptly named "John Oliver's Junk" -- during Sunday's episode of "Last Week Tonight" while discussing how President Donald Trump's choice to take $1.1 billion away from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting earlier this year has impacted radio and television stations, reports Variety.

All of the proceeds from Oliver's auction are set to go to Public Media Bridge Fund, which is helping broadcasters find new sources of funding.

The auction was apparently inspired by the estate of Bob Ross, which recently sold three of his paintings in an effort to provide support for public broadcasting.

One of Ross' paintings is being offered in Oliver's auction, and several other items featured on "Last Week Tonight" -- including the jockstrap Russell Crowe wore in "Cinderella Man" -- are all up for sale.

Oliver described much of what's up for auction as "a bunch of weird artifacts" his staff accumulated over the show's run.

He's also auctioning off a trip to meet him in New York City, and an opportunity to appear in a graphic over the comedian's shoulder in a future taping of "Last Week Tonight."