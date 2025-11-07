'Stranger Things' Creators and EP Avoid Addressing On-Set Bullying Claims

We Just Wanted Everyone To Feel 'Safe' On Set!

There's been plenty of buzz about claims of on-set beef between "Stranger Things" castmates Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour ... but the show's higher-ups say they were focused on running a tight ship while filming the show's upcoming fifth season.

FYI ... Millie allegedly filed a bullying and harassment complaint against David -- who plays her onscreen adoptive father on the hit Netflix show -- before they started working on the show's final run.

The show's co-creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, are aware of reports of the alleged bullying ... but they didn't want to talk about it at the show's Season 5 premiere event Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ross said the cast and crew of the show grew close over the past decade, and he said their priority was making sure everyone feels "safe" on set.

Ross also described the show's lineup as "family," and said he and Matt genuinely care about everyone who worked on the show.

"Stranger Things'" longtime EP Shawn Levy later said they all did everything in their power to make sure the cast and crew were "comfortable" while they shot the final season. He called some of the rumors "wildly inaccurate."