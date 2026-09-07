Nathan Fielder’s Secret Elizabeth Holmes Doc Finally Revealed

Nathan Fielder’s bizarre Elizabeth Holmes documentary is finally out in the open ... and the first teaser has the internet completely spiraling.

The film, titled “You Can See Everything,” received a surprise screening at the Telluride Film Festival before A24 released the first footage to the public Sunday. The documentary is directed by Fielder and Lance Oppenheim and is expected to hit theaters in October.

The teaser shows Fielder sitting across from Holmes in an intense staring contest ... with the disgraced Theranos founder insisting she has nothing to hide and is being genuine with him.

Fielder then asks Holmes if she’s “being real right now?” ... to which she responds, “I’m always being real.”

The exchange immediately sent social media into a frenzy, with viewers calling the pairing super awkward and joking that Fielder’s facial expression deserved its own award.

The documentary reportedly began 34 days before Holmes was scheduled to report to prison in 2023 ... but instead of ending there, the project evolved into a three-year filmmaking journey.

Fielder has said he and Oppenheim struggled to understand what they were witnessing while filming Holmes and her husband, Billy Evans. According to Rolling Stone, Fielder told the Telluride audience he still isn’t sure what to make of the experience and hopes viewers will help him interpret it.

Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors through Theranos, the blood-testing company she founded and once valued at billions of dollars. She was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison, though her sentence has since been reduced.

Her story was previously dramatized in Hulu’s “The Dropout,” starring Amanda Seyfried ... but Fielder’s project appears to take a far stranger, more personal approach.