Elizabeth Holmes' Family Visits Her in Prison For Thanksgiving

Elizabeth Holmes has three people to be thankful for this holiday season ... her husband and their two children -- who went to visit her in federal prison.

The disgraced former tech CEO sat in the yard of Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas Friday -- where Ghislaine Maxwell and former 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah are also locked up -- to spend time with her husband, Billy Evans, and their two kids.

Elizabeth and Billy are sat across from one another seemingly just catching up while their kids milled about ... though Elizabeth didn't stay seated for too long.

At some point during the afternoon, Elizabeth stood and swung her son, William, around ... like any mom playing with their kiddo at the park.

She also held her daughter, Invicta, in her arms ... speaking softly to her -- a huge smile on her face while looking at her little girl.

Holmes also ain't trying to put on any holiday weight ... grabbing a couple dumbbells and doing some curls during the afternoon as well.

Elizabeth's family has been going to see her regularly since she was first incarcerated in 2023 ... and, they even enjoyed a similar outing just last week.