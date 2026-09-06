AEW Wrestler Andy Williams Dead at 48

Andy Williams -- a professional AEW wrestler known as "The Butcher," died Saturday after experiencing a medical emergency during a tag team match in Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMZ ... Williams passed away Friday night following his health crisis at Mr. Small's Theater in Millvale, PA.The Butcher and his partner, The Blade, were battling TME during the Enjoy Wrestling event, leading to its prompt cancellation.

A rep for Enjoy Wrestling posted a statement on X, saying that Andy collapsed at the end of his match, and doctors rushed to his aid, giving him CPR before an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. The rep also said everyone was sent home, while thanking all the people who gave assistance to Andy.

Andy wrestled under the banner of "All-Elite Wrestling" (AEW) with his longtime tag team partner, The Blade. He also played rhythm guitar in a heavy metal band, "Every Time I Die."

Andy was 48.