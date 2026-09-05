'AGT' Contestant Deshundre Vinson Arrested Over 4-Year-Old Nephew's Death

Deshundre Vinson has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with his 4-year-old nephew’s drowning death ... according to reports.

The former America’s Got Talent contestant was arrested Wednesday in Tennessee and is also facing three counts of aggravated child abuse, according to WTVC. His bond was set at $750,000.

The charges faced by the CitiLimitz member allegedly stem from an August incident at an apartment complex pool in Chattanooga. Police responded to a separate call when they heard screaming from the pool area and found people performing CPR on a young boy.

The child was pulled from the pool unconscious, according the investigators, and taken to a hospital where he remained in the pediatric intensive care unit for about five days before dying.

According to surveillance footage obtained by investigators, the boy walked into deeper water while holding onto the pool’s edge before slipping and going underwater. He allegedly remained submerged for about nine minutes before someone noticed him and pulled him out.

Investigators say Vinson had been babysitting his nephew, the boy’s 6-year-old brother, and other children that day. He allegedly allowed the two brothers to walk roughly 0.2 miles to the pool without adult supervision.