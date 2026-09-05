Influencer Dies After Penis Enlargement Procedure in Thailand

Wealthy influencer Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo, also known as Denisi or Ego, died after undergoing a penis enlargement procedure during a luxury vacation in Thailand with his wife ... and a coroner says the cosmetic treatment caused a fatal embolism.

The 43-year-old British-Nigerian businessman had 40 milliliters of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine injected into his penis at an unnamed Thai clinic in March, according to an inquest at Inner West London Coroners’ Court.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Igho was staying at a Marriott hotel in Bangkok with his wife, Danielle Simba Allen. After the procedure, the couple went for a massage, where Igho complained of chest pain and passed out twice.

He was taken to Sukhumvit Hospital by ambulance and was initially able to answer questions. Danielle told doctors about the filler injections, but Igho lost consciousness before a recommended CT scan could be performed.

Doctors determined he had suffered a pulmonary embolism — a clot blocking a blood vessel in the lungs — and transferred him to intensive care. Medics performed CPR for more than 100 minutes, but Igho died in the early hours of March 6.

A U.K. postmortem found cellular material in his lungs matching the hyaluronic acid used in the injection. Coroner Jean Harkin ruled that Igho died from a pulmonary embolism caused by the cosmetic procedure.

Igho had about 185,000 Instagram followers and was known for his lavish lifestyle. He owned a $1.1 million home in Los Angeles’ Crenshaw neighborhood and a $600,000 apartment in London. He and Danielle, a fashion designer and socialite, married in a lavish $473,000 ceremony in Zimbabwe in 2022.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.



Igho was buried in London in a gold coffin reportedly costing more than $745,000. Mourners included Nigerian superstar Davido and Celebrity Barman Cubana Chief Priest.

Hyaluronic acid penis fillers can cost up to $9,000 and typically last six to nine months. British urology experts have warned of potentially devastating complications.

Igho was 43.