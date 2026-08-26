Influencer Emilie Kiser's Son's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Emilie Kiser‘s 3-year-old son, Trigg, died from lack of oxygen to his brain following his drowning.

The Maricopa County medical examiner’s report, obtained by PEOPLE, lists the cause of death specifically as anoxic brain injury due to drowning ... with the manner ruled as an accident.

As we reported, Trigg died on May 18, 2025 ... 6 days after he was hospitalized after his father, Brady Kiser, found him in their backyard pool in Arizona. Brady was watching Trigg and their now 17-month-old son, Teddy, while Emilie was out with friends and lost track of Trigg.

During their investigation, the Chandler Police Department said Trigg was in the water for about 7 minutes before being pulled out ... and recommended a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse against Brady. However, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office ultimately declined to press charges.

Play video content Video: Emilie Kiser Says Losing 3-Year-Old Trigg Shows How Fast Life Can Be Taken Away Jay Shetty Podcast

Emilie has been open about the grief her family has gone through and the immense guilt she felt for the loss of Trigg, but after a break from social media, has returned to sharing lifestyle content.

Emilie is currently expecting her 3rd child with Brady -- she announced their pregnancy in July.