Dolly Parton to Be Buried Next to Late Husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton will be laid to rest beside her late husband, Carl Dean ... TMZ has learned.

Bryan Seaver, Dolly's nephew, tells TMZ ... Dolly will be buried in the mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville, Tennessee, where Carl is buried.

We're told Dolly will be buried in her signature high heels and a comfortable cotton dress.

The final resting place puts Dolly alongside the man she loved for nearly six decades. Carl died in March 2025.

As we first reported, Dolly died Tuesday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville after being admitted early Friday with kidney and autoimmune issues.

Her death came as a shock to many close to her, even though those in her inner circle knew she had been dealing with health complications in recent months.

We're told loved ones rushed to Nashville after learning Dolly had been hospitalized, though some who hoped to see her one last time did not make it in time.

Family sources previously told us a small, intimate ceremony is being planned in Nashville in the coming days, with Dolly's closest relatives and loved ones expected to gather to celebrate her extraordinary life and legacy.