'The Girls' Khadijah Haqq Reveals Hulu Salary While Asking for Child, Spousal Support

Khadijah Haqq McCray is on the hunt for child and spousal support 2 years after her split from husband Bobby McCray ... and says her Hulu salary from her recent reality show isn't cutting it.

The 'Girls' star headed to court in Los Angeles Monday and filed docs -- obtained by TMZ -- requesting her estranged husband help her out with expenses for their 3 kids -- Christian, Celine, and Kapri -- who she says she's been taking care of since their separation.

She laid it all out for the court ... explaining Bobby rakes in roughly $18,600 per month in disability, annuity, and related Social Security payments following his retirement from the NFL. Plus, she claims he has an NFL 401K valued at over $765,000.

Khadijah says her financial situation is not as steady.

She says her income is more sporadic ... earning $25,000 for each of the 6 episodes she appears in for the new Hulu reality series backed by Khloe Kardashian ... for a total of $150K.

Khadijah says she earned $7,500 from social media consulting for "Below Deck," and $25,000 between 2 appearances for Raising Canes in 2025 ... but she says she had additional expenses because she provided her own hair and makeup and paid for photography and videography out of pocket.

She also says she earns some income from residuals, brand deals, and social media work as well ... but claims none of this is sufficient income to pay for household expenses, plus her and her children's expenses without Bobby's help.

Khadijah claims Bobby has avoided paying any spousal support ... and has only coughed up less than $3,000 for expenses since their 2023 split. As a result, she says she's been forced to incur significant debt to make ends meet. She said she's even relied on family and friends when she's short of cash.

She also lays out the lifestyle she and her kids were used to living with Bobby -- dining out several times a week, vacations, extracurricular activities, and more -- and says she can't pick up the tab due to Bobby's alleged financial absence. She also claims he hasn't made much of an effort to see them in person, either.