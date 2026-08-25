Gospel Singer Tina Campbell Claims Monthly Income In Bitter Divorce

Mary Mary's Trecina "Tina" Campbell claims she's bringing in less than goes out the door every month as she fights her estranged husband, Glendon "Teddy" Campbell, in divorce court ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the gospel singer said she works around 20 hours per week and pulls in around $4,976 each month.

The 52-year-old singer said her ex pulls in around $7,500 per month as a drummer.

The entertainer lists her monthly expenses as $4,100 per month in rent, $266 in health care costs, $1,800 on groceries, $2,200 on utilities, $208 on his cell phone, $100 on laundry and cleaning, $150 on education, $1,308 on auto expenses, $400 on charity and other bills for a grand total of $11,933.

As TMZ first reported, Glendon filed for divorce in April 2026 after being married for nearly 3 decades.

Tina fired back in the divorce, asking the court to terminate her ex's right to collect spousal support and seeking legal and physical custody of their two kids ... with Glendon having visitation.