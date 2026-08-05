Mary Mary's Tina Campbell Asks Judge For Primary Custody of Kids in Divorce

After Ex Hits Her With Divorce

Trecina "Tina" Campbell is responding to her husband's divorce filing ... and she wants primary custody of their kids ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, one-half of the gospel powerhouse duo Mary Mary is asking the judge for legal and physical custody of their two minor children ... but she's open to estranged husband Glendon "Teddy" Campbell getting visitation.

Tina also checked the box to block the court's ability to award her or Teddy any spousal support.

She lists the date of separation as August 8, 2024 ... and says there are no assets or debts to divide, although she doesn't specifically reference any prenup.

TMZ broke the news ... Teddy filed for divorce in Los Angeles County in April … citing the standard irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. He didn't check any boxes about custody in his filing.

Teddy says the couple tied the knot back in August 2000.