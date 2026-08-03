Jelly Roll Says He's Stepping Away From Touring to Heal Amid Bunnie Xo Divorce

Jelly Roll is putting life on the road on pause ... revealing he'll step away from touring for at least a year after wrapping up his current slate of shows.

The country star shared the news during a recent concert, telling fans his final scheduled performance will be his last for "a year or two" because he needs time to heal, according to Country Now.

Jelly thanked fans for standing by him during what's been a whirlwind stretch in his career, but didn't elaborate on exactly what he needs to heal from. He simply said it's time for him to step away from touring for a while.

The announcement comes during a period of major change in his personal life.