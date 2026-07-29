Jax Taylor's Lawyer Accuses Brittany Cartwright of Delaying Divorce

Jax Taylor's lawyer is accusing Brittany Cartwright of holding up their divorce by failing to provide documents needed to resolve the case ... TMZ has learned.

Mark Vincent Kaplan tells TMZ ... Jax wants the divorce finalized and behind him as soon as possible, but feels Brittany is making that impossible and hoping he fails.

Kaplan claims Brittany has not turned over documents she is obligated to provide, making it impossible for the former couple to resolve outstanding property and financial issues.

He says the two sides recently attended a settlement conference, with Jax's team showing up prepared to resolve everything. However, Kaplan claims they learned when Brittany arrived that she did not have the necessary documents, leaving the parties unable to make progress.

Kaplan called the conference "a waste" and says Jax is doing great despite the ongoing divorce battle.

He added Jax's attempts to bring the case to a conclusion are like "attempting to describe the sound of one hand clapping," given what he described as a lack of responsiveness from Brittany's side.

Kaplan says he hopes Brittany will come around and work to conclude the matter, which he says is in everyone's best interest.

Meanwhile, a source close to Brittany tells TMZ ... the suggestion she is responsible for delaying the divorce is simply not true, saying she has participated in the process in good faith and remains committed to reaching a fair resolution ... especially for their son.

The Brittany source claims the case has been delayed by Jax's two rehab stints and numerous unresolved financial issues. We're told Brittany plans to address those matters in court rather than through the media, while focusing on protecting Cruz, resolving the divorce fairly and moving forward with her life.

As TMZ first reported, Jax and Lori Krebs were seen getting cozy during his birthday trip to Puerto Vallarta after also being spotted together at a Florida restaurant in May. Brittany later fired Lori, who had been her publicist for more than a decade.

Brittany filed for divorce from Jax in August 2024, citing irreconcilable differences and listing January 24, 2024, as their official date of separation. She had publicly announced their split months earlier on their "When Reality Hits" podcast.