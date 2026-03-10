Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Reach Custody Deal With Alcohol Restrictions

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright reached an agreement on child custody and support for their 4-year-old son Cruz -- which includes alcohol and drug restrictions!

The "Vanderpump Rules" alums laid out their plan in court docs obtained by TMZ ... which state neither party will be required to pay child support, and are simply responsible for costs and expenses associated with Cruz when he's in their custody.

With that being said ... looks like Brittany will be seeing her tot a bit more, as Jax has custody of him every other weekend and on Wednesday nights.

The pair agreed on joint legal custody and responsibility in making decisions for Cruz's health, education, and general welfare ... though Brittany will have the final say in health decisions if she and Jax can't come to an agreement.

It looks like the reality stars have thought everything through with Cruz ... having set a holiday schedule and even a timeline for when he's allowed to meet either parent's future significant other -- a 6-month waiting period, the docs say. Per the deal, they also both agreed not to be under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, or any other form of illegal drug while the kid is in their custody.

It appears the pair are trying to make their shared custody as amicable as possible ... saying they will attempt in good faith to celebrate Cruz's birthdays together and agreeing not to trash talk each other in front of their kid.

As you know, Brittany and Jax got married in 2019 after dating on and off for 4 years but split in 2024. Brittany filed for divorce while Jax was in treatment for severe mental health issues -- specifically bipolar disorder and PTSD. Jax has said the divorce needed to happen due to their toxic relationship.