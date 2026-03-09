Woman Who Shot at Rihanna's Home Was Previously Baker Acted, Lost Custody of Kid

The woman accused of firing shots into Rihanna's Los Angeles home was previously involuntarily committed under Florida's Baker Act and later lost custody of her 10-year-old child ... TMZ has learned.

Hal Roen, attorney for Ivanna Lisette Ortiz's ex-husband, Jed Nikko Valdez Sangalang, tells TMZ ... Ortiz was previously "Baker Acted" in Florida prior to 2023 ... meaning she was placed in a psychiatric facility against her will under state law, which permits up to 72 hour involuntary or voluntary psychiatric holds.

Play video content

Roen describes her as "articulate" and "very believable," adding, "If you sit down with her, she's very convincing. But she does bizarre things," referencing the alleged Rihanna house incident Sunday.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, in April 2024, a Florida judge awarded Sangalang full physical custody of their child ... stripping Ortiz of all contact. The order bars her from any in-person, phone, video, text, email or third party communication with the child until further order from the court.

During sworn testimony, Ortiz admitted she had previously been Baker Acted, though she claimed it was based on false accusations. The judge cited "concerning testimony" about her mental health and ordered a social investigation.

The court also noted that while Ortiz sought a domestic violence injunction against her ex, one of the incidents she relied on resulted in her own arrest for domestic violence, and she was on probation at the time.

In explaining the custody ruling, the judge wrote the court feared Ortiz might not return the child to the father.

Play video content Broadcastify.com

As we reported ... Ortiz was booked for attempted murder Monday after allegedly firing multiple rounds into Rihanna's home from her car Sunday.