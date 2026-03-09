Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rihanna Leaves Los Angeles After Woman Shoots at Her Home

By TMZ Staff
Published
rihanna leaving getty backgrid
Getty/Backgrid

Rihanna is not taking any chances following the terrifying shooting at her Los Angeles home because she was photographed getting on a flight and leaving town Monday afternoon.

Photographs show bags being loaded into vehicles and driven to Van Nuys Airport before the plane took off.

Rihanna flies out of Los Angeles amid shooting drama backgrid
Backgrid

As you know ... authorities continue to investigate the shooting that took place at Rihanna's home Sunday while she was inside with her children.

Rihanna flies out of Los Angeles amid shooting drama backgrid 3
Backgrid

35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz was booked for attempted murder in connection with the shooting. She's accused of firing multiple rounds into the Grammy winner's mansion from her car.

Rihanna flies out of Los Angeles amid shooting drama backgrid 2
Backgrid

As we reported ... Ortiz seems to have been preoccupied with Rihanna for some time, although there's no known link between the two.

Rihanna-leaving-kal-03-09-2026
SKIPPIN' TOWN
TMZ.com

Posts online show Ortiz had been making videos and writing about Rihanna leading up to the disturbing incident.

Ortiz is currently in custody with bail set at $10,225,000.

