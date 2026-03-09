Rihanna Shooting Suspect Appears to Ramble About Singer's Death in Incoherent Video

Play video content

The woman accused of shooting at Rihanna's home on Sunday seems to have shared multiple videos making incoherent accusations concerning the singer ... even what will happen when Rihanna dies.

Watch the clip ... in a YouTube video posted January 4, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, clutches a 'Praying Woman's Journal' and appears to accuse Rihanna of trying to kill her. Even more disturbing ... Ortiz appears to say that when Rihanna dies, God will take Ortiz to her "future."

In another video, uploaded to YouTube on January 21, Ortiz seems to give a similar rant while holding the same book. In the second clip, Ortiz appears to liken Rihanna's face to the devil before delving into a tirade about homework.