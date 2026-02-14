Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rihanna Accidentally Flashes Butt While Walking into A$AP Rocky's Fashion Show

Rihanna Wadrobe Malfunction ... No Butts About It!

By TMZ Staff
Published
rihanna main getty backgrid
Getty / Backgrid Composite

Rihanna went to support A$AP Rocky's fashion pursuits ... but her outfit gained the most attention when she accidentally flashed her backside.

The singer-songwriter stepped out in an all-black ensemble Friday night to attend her man's AWGE fashion show in New York City ... and her leather jacket opened a bit too wide and revealed the star's famous derrière.

Rihanna backgrid sub 1
Backgrid

Check it out ... the jacket's skirt is split in the back and the split reaches just a bit too high up her legs, revealing the bottom of her bottom.

RiRi quickly readjusted the jacket ... stopping the crack from showing any of hers.

rihanna sub getty 2
Getty

Despite the fashion faux pas, Rihanna looked chic as always ... just like she did recently at Paris Fashion Week, where she flashed her cleavage and even during a recent trip to the grocery store.

Take a bow for your fashion, Rihanna ... but maybe grab a different skirt first!

