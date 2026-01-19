Rihanna Takes Major Dig At Bodyguard After Door Slams In Face, On Camera

Play video content BACKGRID

Rihanna wasn’t about to stay shut out -- after her bodyguard let a door hit her in the face, she fired off a perfect clapback, all caught on cam!

The singer was stepping out of NYC’s Four Seasons on Friday when a door swung straight into her face as her bodyguard strolled right on ahead -- prompting her to laugh it off and clap back, "Such a gentleman you are!"

TBF, he wasn’t totally checked out -- he just seemed way more focused on the pack of paps rushing in and forgot Rihanna was right behind him.

The video’s already making the rounds online -- and yeah, no clue if the bodyguard’s cringing over that door-slam fail.