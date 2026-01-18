A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Step Out After His 'SNL' Musical Guest Debut

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna wrapped up a huge night in true power couple fashion.

The two were spotted making a stylish exit from the "Saturday Night Live" after party at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City Saturday night, following Rocky's musical guest debut on NBC's show.

Rocky had a lot to celebrate inside Studio 8H. For his first performance of the night, he ripped through "Punk Rocky," one of the standout tracks from his newly released album, "Don't Be Dumb". He later returned to the stage for a medley of "Helicopter."

He also showed off his comedic chops in a sketch that had Finn Wolfhard joining a group of teenage boys hosting a snack-obsessed podcast. The teens were played by Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Veronika Slowikowska, with a surprise cameo from Sabrina Carpenter, adding to the chaos.

"Don't Be Dumb" dropped Friday and marks Rocky's first studio album in eight years.