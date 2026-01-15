A$AP Rocky's Mom Encouraged Him to Date Rihanna

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seem like a match made in heaven ... but apparently, they're also a match made by the rapper's mom!

A$AP appeared on "NYT Popcast" Thursday and revealed his mom would constantly badger him to make a move on Rihanna when they were just friends ... but he was convinced she didn't see him that way. But the "Fashion Killa" hitmaker wasn't going to lie ... he said he was always down for Rihanna -- and we can't blame him!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A$AP praised his mom for her intuition on the podcast, raving ... "Mothers know best!"

He went on to say how thankful he is that he and Rihanna sparked up a romance when they did, because he didn't feel he would be ready for such a relationship beforehand. He also gushed about how well they work together and the similarities in their upbringing, explaining ... "We were on the same page. Born the same year. My dad is from her country. ... When I go back, I get to see both sides of my family."

As you know, A$AP and the Fenty Beauty founder were friends long before they fell head over heels for one another ... first meeting in 2012 for a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Their relationship blossomed into something more in 2020, and they've been together ever since.

They have 3 kids together -- RZA, Riot, and Rocki -- and have the world guessing whether or not they are married ... something A$AP has possibly hinted at my calling RiRi his "wife."