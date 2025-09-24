Rihanna Gives Birth To Baby Number Three With A$AP Rocky

Baby No. 3 Is Here!!!

Rihanna has welcomed Baby No. 3 with A$AP Rocky ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us RiRi gave birth to a baby girl on September 13 in a Los Angeles hospital.

The couple already shares two boys -- Riot Rose, who arrived in '23, and big bro RZA, born in '22.

In an Instagram post, Rihanna revealed her new daughter's name ... "Rocki Irish Mayers," with the date "Sept 13 2025".

RiRi first revealed her third pregnancy in the most Rihanna way possible -- strutting down the Met Gala carpet earlier this year.