Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Bring Son Riot to Runway Show, Then Go Clubbing

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are introducing their youngest to high fashion ... but, he's not quite old enough to hit the club scene with his parents after.

The A-listers brought their boy Riot to Rocky's AWGE fashion show during Paris Fashion week in France ... posing and planting kisses on his cheeks in a a few sweet snaps taken at the event.

Check out the pic ... perfect for a family Christmas card with big smiles -- though Riot seems a pensive during the whole experience.

Riot made it into the show for a moment later on, too ... 'cause his dad picked him up from RiRi's lap and walked around the runway with him -- a move that got the crowd cheering.

Rihanna and A$AP decided to go out after ... and, it appears they took Riot home -- after all, it was probably past his bedtime -- and, they were spotted hand in hand walking the Parisian streets.

Rihanna flaunted her growing baby bump in a tight dress as she and Rocky left the L'Arc nightclub ... while Rocky matched her in a black leather jacket and pants.

Rihanna and Rocky will soon welcome their third child. Riot was born in 2023 and their older son RZA was born the year before. Rihanna debuted her new pregnancy at this year's Met Gala.

Worth noting ... we didn't see RZA at the show -- so, maybe fashion just ain't his thing.