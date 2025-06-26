Rihanna's Father Ronald Fenty's Cause of Death Released

Rihanna's dad, Ronald Fenty, died from cancer, pneumonia and other serious illnesses ... TMZ has learned.

Fenty's death on May 30 was caused by acute respiratory failure, pancreatic cancer and aspiration pneumonia -- which is a bacterial lung infection -- according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ.

Other causes listed in the document include acute renal failure and acute tubular necrosis -- both of which involve extensive kidney damage.

TMZ broke the news that Ronald died last month at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

Rihanna and Ronald had a rocky relationship through the years ... the two were estranged for a long period of time before eventually reconciling.

Back in February 2023, Ronald told TMZ he was over the moon about his daughter and A$AP Rocky expecting another child together, and was eager to be a part of the baby's life.

Ronald was 71.