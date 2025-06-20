Ciara Addresses Her Beef With Rihanna, Says They're Cool Now

Play video content Bravo

Ciara's finally breaking her silence on that old Rihanna drama ... and surprise, surprise, the beef's cooked -- 'cause it looks like they’re cool again.

The singer kept it cute on 'Watch What Happens Live,' saying, "CiCi got a lot of love for RiRi" -- and made it clear the two have moved on from the petty stuff ... all because they've got other responsibilities -- such as motherhood.

Ciara said the drama started back in 2011 when they were basically babies -- now they’re full-blown mamas. RiRi’s got boys and another baby on the way ... Ciara's got four kids, and it’s all love now. One good convo and the past got left behind.

The beef kicked off back in the day, in 2011, when Ciara told E!’s "Fashion Police" Rihanna wasn't exactly friendly at a party -- a letdown, since CiCi had always admired her fashion game.

Rihanna clapped back at the time on Twitter with, “My bad ci, did I 4get to tip u? #howrudeofme.” Ciara fired back, “Trust me Rihanna, u don’t want to see me on or off the stage.” RiRi’s final mic drop? “U gangsta huh? Haaa. Good luck bookin that stage u speak of.”