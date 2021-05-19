A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna 'Love of My Life,' Says She's 'The One'

A$AP Rocky is down for the count -- he's madly in love with Rihanna, and he's got no problem publicly declaring he wants to be with her ... for life.

Rocky opened up for the first time about his relationship with Rihanna and gushed about her like this -- "[It's] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones." Deep stuff.

He didn't shy away either when GQ asked him about monogamy, saying ... "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Now, he also talked about his arrest in Sweden, a friend's overdose and doing 2 weeks on Rikers Island as a teenager -- but, for sure the headline was him calling RiRi ... "The love of my life. My lady."

When the subject of fatherhood came up ... Rocky laughed and said, "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

Yeah, he's all in.

Rocky wouldn't divulge deets on the exact timeline of their relationship -- but, as we reported, Rihanna surfaced with him in January 2020 following her split with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. They've been inseparable ever since.