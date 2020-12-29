Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Jet Ski, PDA in Barbados

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's romantic holiday trip to Barbados has been anything but boring ... and the new couple just ramped things up with a wild ride on the Caribbean.

Rihanna and A$AP certainly weren't afraid to show a little PDA on their chartered catamaran Monday. The two also hit the water on a jet ski and hopped in an inner tube for some high-speed action.

The couple celebrated Christmas together on Rihanna's home turf, and from what we've seen, the holiday thas been action-packed -- boat trips, dinner dates and plenty of time with friends.

A$AP is Rihanna's first serious relationship since her split from billionaire Hassan Jameel in January. The two dated for nearly 3 years.

Before this holiday vacay, we'd seen A$AP and RiRi strolling the streets of New York City just after it came out they were dating. It's way better seeing them down in Barbados ... less clothing, more smiles!