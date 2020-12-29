Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Jet Ski, PDA in Barbados
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Wet & Wild Barbados Vacay!!!
12/29/2020 12:00 PM PT
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's romantic holiday trip to Barbados has been anything but boring ... and the new couple just ramped things up with a wild ride on the Caribbean.
Rihanna and A$AP certainly weren't afraid to show a little PDA on their chartered catamaran Monday. The two also hit the water on a jet ski and hopped in an inner tube for some high-speed action.
The couple celebrated Christmas together on Rihanna's home turf, and from what we've seen, the holiday thas been action-packed -- boat trips, dinner dates and plenty of time with friends.
A$AP is Rihanna's first serious relationship since her split from billionaire Hassan Jameel in January. The two dated for nearly 3 years.
Before this holiday vacay, we'd seen A$AP and RiRi strolling the streets of New York City just after it came out they were dating. It's way better seeing them down in Barbados ... less clothing, more smiles!
We don't know for sure if A$AP has met Rihanna's family yet, but ya gotta figure -- family's the whole point of going home for the holidays.