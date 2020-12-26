Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Super-Romantic Christmas in Barbados

12/26/2020 9:04 AM PT
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are joined at the hand ... having a super romantic holiday in Barbados.

RiRi and A$AP took a Catamaran cruise in Rihanna's homeland, partying with friends on Xmas Eve.

It's unclear how long they've been together, but they already started wearing matching outfits -- a cautionary tale for sure -- but they look like they're very much into each other.

As we reported, they've been seen a lot together, especially this month and last, in both Barbados and New York City.

The 2 have history -- A$AP opened for Rihanna during her Diamonds World Tour back in 2013. Rumors of them hooking up started almost immediately after Rihanna broke up with her BF of 3 years, Hassan Jameel.

Fact is ... even before her split, they saw each other from time to time. They were together at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris in 2018.

