Rihanna Snaps at A$AP Rocky to Leave Gotham Awards, on Video

Rihanna may have been wearing a dress Monday night, but it's clear she wears the pants in her relationship with A$AP Rocky!

Check out the clip we got of the singer and her other half at last night's Gotham Awards in New York City ... she tells A$AP she's heading to the exit, but he seems caught up in the crowd and extends his hand out to her.

She gets a bit snappy back -- we can't tell exactly what she says, but it appears she's ready to leave and would like the "Sundress" rapper to follow along.

After all, they have 3 kids to get back to! As you know, the longtime couple welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rocki, in mid-September.

The couple had 2 boys -- RZA, born in '22, and Riot Rose, who made his way into the world in '23.

The pair got together in 2019 and have been inseparable since, and have sent marriage rumors swirling with ASAP calling the Grammy winner his "wife" ... and describing himself as her "loving husband" this year.

