Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rihanna Snaps at A$AP Rocky to Leave Gotham Awards, on Video

Rihanna Snappy With A$AP at NYC Event ... Kids Are Waiting at Home!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
120225_rihanna_asap_rocky_kal
"YOU TOLD ME WE'RE LEAVING!!!"
TMZ.com

Rihanna may have been wearing a dress Monday night, but it's clear she wears the pants in her relationship with A$AP Rocky!

Check out the clip we got of the singer and her other half at last night's Gotham Awards in New York City ... she tells A$AP she's heading to the exit, but he seems caught up in the crowd and extends his hand out to her.

rihanna and asap getty 1
Getty

She gets a bit snappy back -- we can't tell exactly what she says, but it appears she's ready to leave and would like the "Sundress" rapper to follow along.

The Gotham Awards 2025
Launch Gallery
The Gotham Awards 2025 Launch Gallery
Getty

After all, they have 3 kids to get back to! As you know, the longtime couple welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rocki, in mid-September.

The couple had 2 boys --  RZA, born in '22, and Riot Rose, who made his way into the world in '23.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Show Off Newborn Son for First Time in Family Shoot
Launch Gallery
They Found Love Launch Gallery
DIGGZY/Shutterstock

The pair got together in 2019 and have been inseparable since, and have sent marriage rumors swirling with ASAP calling the Grammy winner his "wife" ... and describing himself as her "loving husband" this year.

tmz_most_outrageous_tonight_kal
OUTRAGEOUS COUNTDOWN
TMZ.com

And clearly, they bicker like an old married couple, too!

Related articles