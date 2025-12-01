Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and More Shine Bright at 2025 Gotham Awards

Awards season is picking up with the 2025 Gotham Awards ... and a bunch of huge stars turned up for the occasion ... with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky leading the way.

The award show is going down right now in New York City, and Hollywood is celebrating the best independent projects in film and television ... meaning this year's crop of blockbusters are not at the forefront of people's minds.

But, star power is not lacking at the Gotham Awards ... there's a bunch of famous couples, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, plus Adam and Jackie Sandler ... though neither is quite on RiRi and A$AP's level. Sorry.

The list doesn't end there ... we've seen Ethan Hawke, Jennifer Lawrence, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, Oscar Isaac, and Kristen Stewart ... plus a bunch more bold faced names.