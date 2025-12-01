Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and More Shine Bright at 2025 Gotham Awards

By TMZ Staff
Published
The Gotham Awards 2025
Awards season is picking up with the 2025 Gotham Awards ... and a bunch of huge stars turned up for the occasion ... with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky leading the way.

The award show is going down right now in New York City, and Hollywood is celebrating the best independent projects in film and television ... meaning this year's crop of blockbusters are not at the forefront of people's minds.

Alec-Baldwin-and-Hilaria-Baldwin-sub-getty-1
But, star power is not lacking at the Gotham Awards ... there's a bunch of famous couples, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, plus Adam and Jackie Sandler ... though neither is quite on RiRi and A$AP's level. Sorry.

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson snapped a photo together ... and also in the house are Jacob Elordi, Jeremy Allen White, Benicio del Toro, Naomi Watts, and Michael B. Jordan.

Hugh-Jackman-and-Kate-Hudson-sub-getty-1
The list doesn't end there ... we've seen Ethan Hawke, Jennifer Lawrence, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, Oscar Isaac, and Kristen Stewart ... plus a bunch more bold faced names.

Check out the gallery and get in the awards season mood!!!

