Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber, Seth Rogan & More Hit GQ Men of the Year Party

Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber, Seth Rogan, and a whole lot more celebs brought the '90s back in a big way Thursday night ... hitting the red carpet dressed to the nines for the GQ Men of the Year 2025 Party.

The event went down at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles ... and to celebrate three decades of the iconic issue, GQ leaned all the way into a throwback theme, "Party Like It's 1995."

Sydney Sweeney looks radiant in a vintage Versace black dress, complete with a choker and dramatic eyeliner ... while Hailey Bieber stuns in a sparkling, see-through black Gucci gown.

Stephen Colbert is looking sharp alongside his wife, Evelyn -- rocking a leather jacket, crisp striped shirt, polka-dot tie, and aviators. Seth Rogan, meanwhile, is all business on top, party on the bottom ... pairing a button-down shirt, blazer and tie, complemented with a baggy blue jeans.

Oscar Isaac is too hot to handle ... stepping out in a dark pinstriped Tom Ford suit, accessorized with an Audemars Piguet watch, loafers, and a fresh pair of shades.

Check out the gallery ... Regé-Jean Page, Chase Sui Wonders, Alix Earle, Aziz Ansari, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Dixie D’Amelio, Coco Jones, and Shay Mitchell came in their best looks.